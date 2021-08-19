Jason Terry leaving Arizona Wildcats to become head coach of Nuggets' G League team

Jason Terry’s summer flirtation with the NBA has led him back to the league.

Well, close to it, at least.

Terry is leaving the Arizona Wildcats’ coaching staff after one season to become head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets' G League team, the Gold announced Thursday.

The move puts Terry on a track to become an NBA assistant or head coach instead of on a college bench, which Terry tried out last season as an assistant to then-UA coach Sean Miller.

A former national player of the year at Arizona whose No. 31 jersey hangs in the McKale Center rafters, Terry, 43, spent the 2020-21 season on Sean Miller’s staff. He was then retained, along with associate head coach Jack Murphy, when Tommy Lloyd was hired to replace Miller in April.

As spring turned to summer, Terry’s name began to be linked to NBA jobs.

A story on the Mavericks’ website last month said new head coach Jason Kidd reportedly talked to Terry and former Dallas players Tyson Chandler and JJ Barea about possibly joining his new staff. And Terry attended a coaching clinic at the NBA’s summer league last week, telling a Dallas reporter “we’ll see” when asked whether being an NBA assistant is in his future.