Jason Terry: My AAU team was scheduled to play Kobe Bryant’s before deadly helicopter crash

Jason Terry felt "totally numb" when he received a text message from his wife that read Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant were among seven others who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Just over one hour after the crash, the message to Terry's phone had a different meaning to the former Arizona Wildcat and longtime opponent of Bryant. Terry coaches his daughter's AAU team, "Drive Nation," which was scheduled to face Bryant's squad on Sunday at noon at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

Gianna's teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester also died in the crash.

"I received a call about six weeks ago asking my eighth grade team from Drive Nation to come to LA and play in a tournament, which Kobe called the 'Mamba Cup.' ... We were to play them Sunday — yesterday at noon," Terry said on Fox Sports Southwest Monday evening.

"I ran up to the first official I could see and said, 'Look, there's no more basketball, we cannot play another game today. Kobe has passed away.