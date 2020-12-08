Jemarl Baker embraces featured role, pours in 33 points as Arizona clobbers NAU, 96-53

As it was, Baker’s 5 for 5 3-point shooting in the first half tied the UA record for single-half 3-point percentage, set also by Salim Stoudamire twice and by Jawann McClellan during games played late in the Lute Olson era.

Not that any of that registered inside Baker’s head, the way he put it.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it,” Baker said. “I was just going out there and playing basketball. I mean, I knew I was feeling good after the first shot went in. I started the game with a layup and that felt good as well. But we have a really unselfish team and I was just able to keep hitting shots.”

There were plenty of shots to go around, as it turned out. While the Wildcats shot 66.7% overall, four players scored nine or more points and 12 players scored at least one. Forward Jordan Brown pulled out a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while wing Bennedict Mathurin had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Miller also cleared his bench and played freshman wings Tibet Gorener and Tautvilas Tubelis for the first time this season, with Gorener responding by hitting 2 of 3 3-pointers over his six minutes.

“As he gets bigger and stronger down the road, he’s going to be a very good player for us,” Miller said of the 6-8 Turkish freshman.