Jemarl Baker felt 'rhythm' on his way to one of the best scoring nights in Arizona Wildcats history

As it was, Baker’s 5-for-5 3-point shooting in the first half tied the UA record for single-half 3-point percentage, set by Salim Stoudamire twice and by Jawann McClellan during games played late in the Lute Olson era.

Especially without freshman guard Kerr Kriisa, who remains stuck in the NCAA eligibility clearinghouse, the Wildcats need a heavier load of perimeter shooting. Only James Akinjo (8-18) and Bennedict Mathurin (4-10) have attempted 10 or more 3s over the first three games of the season, while Dalen Terry is 1-for-7.

“That’s what the coaches have been wanting me to do — they want me to be aggressive and just continue to take my shots,” Baker said. “I think just now I’m just starting to get more of a rhythm, and hopefully I can continue to grow. I work hard and try to get better every day.”

Miller said Baker is doing exactly that, literally. Not only is he is a more featured role, but he’s said his knees are better and, Miller said, so is the rest of his body.