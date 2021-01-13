Jemarl Baker will undergo wrist surgery Thursday, could return for regular-season finale against ASU

“But he’s been in some foul trouble and sometimes what helps a player like Jordan is to allow those first couple minutes to where he can visualize it from the bench. Then he can bring more of a scoring punch off the bench than maybe Christian, who can give us some better overall defense and shot-blocking at the beginning of the game.”

Koloko, who also started the first six games of the Wildcats’ season before Miller moved freshman Azuolas Tubelis into the lineup, said he wasn’t going to change his approach. He had played with energy off the bench much of the times in the six games he has played behind Brown at center.

“It’s just the same thing — give the team a really good start and momentum,” Koloko said. “Coming off the bench is a little bit different because you have to analyze the game an a little bit more. … I think I can do better and help this team more often. I think I can do better in every aspect of the game.”

Gorener on deck

While Baker’s absence gives the Wildcats essentially an eight-player rotation, Miller said he may lean a little on freshman forward Tibet Gorener in the ninth spot.