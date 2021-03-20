Joan Bonvicini: Wildcats will be judged by how they fare in postseason

For the first time since 2005, the Arizona women’s basketball team is dancing. Monday’s game against Stony Brook marks the Wildcats’ first appearance in 16 years; Joan Bonvicini was the Wildcats’ coach then, and was in charge the previous six times the UA made the tournament.
Bonvicini, who now works as a TV analyst, talked to the Star this week about Arizona’s run, Aari McDonald’s impact, the Wildcats’ depth, her memories of coaching in the NCAA Tournament and a recipe for success in March.
How do you view what Adia Barnes has been able to do with this Arizona program?
A: “Well, it’s really nothing short of amazing because when she took over the program, particularly the culture was not what you wanted. That’s what her base has been and how she’s built everything around it. But really, (it) was the addition of Aari MacDonald as a recruit that really set the trajectory for the program.
“It’s been nothing short of remarkable in not just wins for the program but wins in so many other ways. Obviously, we couldn’t have fans this year, but the program has grown in the amount of people who follow it, cover it and want to attend. And not just locally, but across the country. People are very much recognizing the Arizona program and particularly the job of Adia has done and the respect Aari McDonald has.”
When did you see a turning point with the Wildcats this year?
A: “I thought the Oregon game, particularly the one on the road (on Feb. 8), because that’s when it seemed like everything was working together. They were shooting well, and a lot of players contributed offensively.
“I think this year, they went to an elite level. And I believe that happened in the middle of the season. I think another game that they really played well, although they weren’t a highly ranked team, was against Utah at home (on Jan. 22).
“I think for Arizona to advance and go deep is a number of other players outside of Aari McDonald need to step up and do it on a consistent basis.”
What do you like about some of the other players on this Arizona team outside of every McDonald?
A: “I think you’ve got to start with Sam Thomas. She’s a senior. She came in the program before anyone recognized it. I call her like the Swiss Army knife, and she does a little bit of everything. She’s a very good defender. Amazing how many shot blocks she gets.
“I like Cate Reese, obviously; (she) was a five-star recruit. (She’s) quick, can shoot the jumper, take it around the basket. I’d like her to show her jumper a little bit more, both mid-range and a little bit further out and continue to get rebounds.
“I like Trinity Baptiste, I think she’s physical. I think she plays bigger than her size. Again, I’d like her to show her jumper. All of them need to average double figures, or close to it, for the team to really make a deep run.”
Describe the evolution you’ve seen from McDonald’s game in her senior year …
A: “I believe her greatest improvement has been as a leader and being more vocal, which is as important as all the other things. I think her teammates have recognized from when they stepped on campus, that she’s the go-to person.”
What can we expect from Arizona in this tournament?
A: “Both Arizona and Aari, particularly, are going to get more attention now than they ever have been in the tournament. I told Adia this, too, that as good as a regular season as you had, really you’re judged on the postseason. And whether that’s fair or not, that’s the reality.
“You can prepare for quickness, but until you’ve coached against it and seen Aari in person, you won’t believe it. I think that’s going to be an advantage for Arizona.”
Take us back to that moment in time when you’re coaching Arizona and what it’s like to be in that postseason environment.
A: “When you go to the tournament, it is just exciting. It’s fun, the environment is different. But I’ve got to say this year, it’s going to be completely different. There’ll be some fans, but not like it normally is. It’s still fun to compete on the big stage. The best way I can tell you, is the kids were thrilled.”