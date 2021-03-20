Joan Bonvicini: Wildcats will be judged by how they fare in postseason

When did you see a turning point with the Wildcats this year?

A: “I thought the Oregon game, particularly the one on the road (on Feb. 8), because that’s when it seemed like everything was working together. They were shooting well, and a lot of players contributed offensively.

“I think this year, they went to an elite level. And I believe that happened in the middle of the season. I think another game that they really played well, although they weren’t a highly ranked team, was against Utah at home (on Jan. 22).

“I think for Arizona to advance and go deep is a number of other players outside of Aari McDonald need to step up and do it on a consistent basis.”

What do you like about some of the other players on this Arizona team outside of every McDonald?

A: “I think you’ve got to start with Sam Thomas. She’s a senior. She came in the program before anyone recognized it. I call her like the Swiss Army knife, and she does a little bit of everything. She’s a very good defender. Amazing how many shot blocks she gets.