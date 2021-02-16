Johnny Juzang moved closer to home during the pandemic, and UCLA's rolling because of it

When he passed up Arizona and five other high-major finalists to transfer from Kentucky to UCLA last April, Johnny Juzang became an early COVID-19 refugee of sorts. Juzang chose to ride out whatever happened next near his family’s San Fernando Valley home.

“It’s a crazy time in the world right now, and with this current pandemic, I think being close to home and close to family and friends is so important,” Juzang tweeted upon making his decision.

So far, it couldn’t have worked out much better for Juzang and the Bruins. Because while the pandemic is still with us, Juzang is with his people and on a team that, like Arizona, at least hasn’t had a single COVID-19-related interruption all season heading into the UA-UCLA game on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion.

“There’s definitely times where it’s like, ‘When is this thing gonna end?’ — everybody’s felt that,” Juzang said Tuesday when asked on UCLA’s Zoom conference how he’s handling the season like no other. “I like to stay active. Not everybody can go practice and play with their team but that’s something that’s really great for me.

“I’m able to do what I love .. and I can go see (family), spend time with them, and spend time with my girlfriend. It’s staying connected with people, honestly.”