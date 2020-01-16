Josh Green asks for help, Max Hazzard reaches a milestone and Stone Gettings shores up UA's starting 5

Seen and heard from Arizona's 93-77 win over Utah in McKale Center:
Green asks for help for wildfires
As most of you know, my home country of Australia has been devastated by bush fires. It hurts being so far away from home, but I’m doing all I can to help!! Please join me in donating to the @RedCrossAU! Anything helps and it’s for a great cause. https://t.co/ejJ5vR9E4L pic.twitter.com/NJcOnIIC1W— Josh Green (@josh_green6) January 16, 2020
Prior to the game, Australian native and UA freshman Josh Green posted a video on Twitter and Instagram asking people to donate to the Australian Red Cross to help fight the wildfires currently damaging the country.
Green said: “As most of you know, my home country of Australia has been devastated by bush fires. It hurts being so far away from home, but I’m doing all I can to help!! Please join me in donating to the @RedCrossAU! Anything helps and it’s for a great cause.”
The Arizona freshman grew up in northwest Sydney and moved to the Phoenix area in 2014.
James Akinjo takes in first game as member of UA roster
UA coach Sean Miller said last week what most of us had already assumed: that freshman point guard Nico Mannion will head to the NBA after this season.
To take his place at point guard, the Wildcats added Georgetown transfer guard James Akinjo to the roster. The 6-foot-1-inch Akinjo enrolled at the UA for the spring semester and soaked in his first Arizona game as a member of the roster on Thursday night.
Akinjo, the 2019 Big East Freshman of the Year, should be eligible to play for the Wildcats after the Fall 2020 semester. Until then, he's expected to attend home games but stay in Tucson when the team travels.
Family time
Thursday was likely a unique night in the Mannion household. Mannion faced off against the same team his dad, Pace, played for in college.
Pace Mannion was a guard for the Utes from 1979-83 before he was taken by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 1983 NBA draft.
Miller was asked this week whether he could sense the positive impact Pace has had on Nico’s career.
“If you’re a pro like (Pace) was, that speaks to everything,” Miller said. “I think he was hard-nosed and loved the game. To have someone who’s been there and done that, it always benefits their son, for sure.”
International Cats
Wednesday night, Arizona landed a commitment from four-star wing Bennedict Mathurin, a 6-foot-6-inch, 190-pound Canadian with Haitian roots.
Mathurin joins Phoenix-area guard Dalen Terry as the two commits for the UA’s 2020 recruiting class. Mathurin, who announced his commitment in French on a Canadian sports network (RDS), is keeping Arizona’s streak alive of international commits to play for Miller at Arizona.
Since 2016, the Wildcats have brought in at least one international player per season: Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Keanu Pinder (Australia), Deandre Ayton (Bahamas), Emmanuel Akot (Canada), Omar Thielemans (Belgium), Green (Australia), Christian Koloko (Cameroon) and most recently Mathurin. Other international Wildcats to play under Miller include Dusan Ristic (Serbia) and Kyryl Natyazhko (Ukraine).
Cats' rock-solid Stone Gettings gets his first start
Miller hinted at a possible lineup change during Wednesday’s news conference, and that came to fruition as Stone Gettings got his first start at Arizona.
Chase Jeter was ruled out an hour prior to tip off with back spasms, opening the door for the transfer forward to get the starting nod.
Gettings started 53 games at Cornell from 2016-18.
The big number
1,000
Career points UA reserve guard Max Hazzard reached when scoring his eighth point in the first half Thursday. Hazzard scored 924 points in three seasons at UC Irvine before becoming a graduate transfer at Arizona. Hazzard finished with a season-high 24 points, hitting 6 of 10 3-point attempts.
He said it
“I love what Sean (Miller) is doing with this team. They’re playing fast, they’re playing more freed up and they’re playing in transition. This freshman class — it’s just been fun to watch. They play with a passion and energy and enthusiasm. Nico has been terrific. … He’s fun to watch and he plays with a flare and they have guys to play with him.”
— ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg on Arizona and point guard Mannion
— Justin Spears and Alec White