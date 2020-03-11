Josh Green shines from 3, Ray Smith pays a visit, and coronavirus creates concern at Pac-12 Tournament

The Pac-12 tourney attracts celebrities and notable basketball icons. Last year, NBA legends Gary Payton and Julius Erving were in attendance. The year prior, then-Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson sat courtside. Wednesday was no different: Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, a former Phoenix Suns player and executive, sat directly across from Arizona’s bench. Former Wildcat Ray Smith, a Las Vegas native, sat behind Arizona’s bench. He wore his own jersey.

The big number

6-10

The height of both Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle and Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak, who coached against each other in the thrilling first game of the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon State won thanks to game-winning 3-pointer by Jarod Lucas. Tinkle and Krystkowiak were college teammates at Montana in the 1980s.

Jeter returns