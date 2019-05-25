Editor’s note: On Dec. 16, Tucsonan Judith Blair wrote a Star opinion piece encouraging fans to come join her at UA women’s basketball games. Arizona eventually went on a postseason tear, selling out McKale Center on the way to a 2019 WNIT Championship.
“A 180 of sorts occurred,” Blair says now. “My tears of grief turned to tears of joy at the ambiance of such a tremendous spectacle . . . the overflowing, cheerful crowd!
Here’s her look back at what she calls “the McKale Miracle”:
An escalation of joy throughout the city of Tucson both preceded and continued throughout the grand finale of a home game at McKale Center on April 6. The University of Arizona women’s basketball team defeated Northwestern to win the WNIT with a capacity crowd attending.
More and more Wildcat advocates progressively supported the games, and particularly for the tournament. Attendance figures swelled from 3,000 fans to 6,000, 7,000, 10,000 and climaxed with a sell-out audience of 14,644.
Did the fans come because of the team’s wins? Or, conversely, did the increasing crowd size amplify the victories? Quite possibly, it was a combination of the two.
Gratitude is due to university president Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke for their attendance, ongoing enthusiasm, and ability to sustain a homecourt venue for both the team and community.
Proverbs 17:22 says: “A happy heart is good medicine and a joyful mind causes healing.” The founder of basketball, Dr. James Naismith — himself a minister — might aptly assess this year’s results with such a quote. We celebrated the birthday of basketball on Dec. 21 with an unprecedented celebration of the women’s game in McKale against Northern Arizona. Naismith’s great-granddaughter, Margaret Naismith Jonker, was honored at halftime. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild presented her with a proclamation declaring it “Naismith Day.”
Sean Miller and his men’s team attended. Lute Olson and his wife sat courtside. The announced crowd of nearly 2,000 fans was admirable, given it was holiday season, though the WNIT crowds were larger and louder.
I had befriended the Naismith family, namely grandson Ian, over 20 years ago while residing in Houston and assisted him with his foundation’s banquet in Chicago. Subsequently, I nominated Olson to receive their organization’s “peach-basket trophy” and, along with Ian, presented it to the coach during Naismith Hall of Fame week here in Tucson years ago.
This season, I presented my idea for a birthday celebration to Ben Chulick, the UA’s associate athletic for marketing and Austin Queck, assistant AD of marketing and fan engagement. They wholeheartedly agreed to champion the cause. In early December, I spoke to the Tucson City Council, encouraging them to attend the women’s games. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild responded favorably and, not only attended but also participated with the proclamation I suggested.
In mid-December while the team was practicing, I walked three laps on the upper concourse of McKale, praying God would fill those empty seats. A few days later, while in the arena, I asked Coach Miller to please attend the women’s game and bring his team in support of them. He agreed to do so.
I give glory to God for answering my prayers, and expressed gratitude to those who stepped up to attend the games. God bless coach Adia Barnes, her staff and players as part of our phenomenal Wildcat family.
My dear friend, 98-year-old- Anita Halbach, attended — and thoroughly enjoyed — the championship game. She wasn’t the only one who paid attention. Rothschild called Arizona’s run “the joyful surprise of the Tucson sports season. It only took one game to understand the fan-friendly, child-friendly, accessible atmosphere that was being created. And to watch the crowds grow from a few thousand to a sold-out McKale, as the team matured and learned to win together, was fun for everyone.”
What I didn’t mention previously was that Dec. 21 was also my birthday. My sons Jonathan and Joseph sons live and work out of state and were not available to celebrate with me. However, the “Naismith Day” with our kindred spirits was, indeed, a special day for me. I don’t believe it was by chance that the winning score was 71-47; you see, I turned 71 on that day, and was born in ’47!
How can my heart not be happy?