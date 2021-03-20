Just months removed from high school, sharpshooting Madison Conner ready to helps Cats in NCAAs

“I think I needed to calm myself down from that because you don’t play good when you’re tight and tense, worried about making a mistake. I had to get into that groove of like,’ I know, it’s new, I’ve played basketball before. It’s not a new thing that I’m doing. It’s just a higher level.’”

Conner played against Cal and Arizona State down the stretch, and made appearances in both of Arizona’s Pac-12 Tournament games. She scored her first basket, a 3-pointer, in the Wildcats’ runaway win over Washington State in the quarterfinals. That week, Conner won the first gold jersey — for “passion plays” — of her UA career.

Expect Conner to find minutes in Monday’s NCAA Tournament opener. Barnes has said Conner’s shooter’s mentality will help the Wildcats when it matters. The UA could use the long-stance threat; the Wildcats hit just 31.8% of their 3-pointers this season, a mark that ranks seventh in the Pac-12 and 137th nationally.

The guard should be ready. Conner has been watching film with her teammates, who have helped make the transition to the college game easy. She talks extensively with the Wildcats’ coaches, especially Barnes.