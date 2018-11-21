Justin Coleman emerged as one of Arizona's top offensive weapons at the Maui Invitational, and his performance didn't go unnoticed.
Coleman made the All-Tournament Team after Arizona dropped the third-place game Wednesday night to No. 8 Auburn, 73-57. Coleman finished with 16 points and five assists in the loss and shot a season-best 60 percent from the floor.
The senior point guard averaged 20.6 points while shooting 20 of 35 (57.1 percent) over the three-game tournament. Coleman dished nine assists total and shot 58.3 percent from 3-point range.
After opening the trip with a win over Iowa State in the first round, Arizona dropped back-to-back games against top-10 opponents — to No. 3 Gonzaga and the eighth-ranked Tigers. UA coach Sean Miller appreciated Coleman's effort nonetheless.
"He was outstanding," Miller said. "If he didn’t play the way he played, I’m not sure where we would have been in any of the games.”
Coleman fueled the Wildcats' stingy effort against the Bulldogs in the semifinals on Tuesday with a career-high 28 points. He made all eight of his free throws while connecting on a season-best 6 of 9 3-pointers in the eventual 91-74 loss.
That came on the heels of an 18-point outing against Iowa State on Monday.
The following six players landed on the Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team:
F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (22.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3 blocks)
G Tre Jones, Duke (13.6 ppg, 3.0 apg, 59.0 FG pct.)
G Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga (17.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 apg)
F RJ Barrett, Duke (17.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.3 apg)
G Justin Coleman, Arizona (20.6 ppg, 3.0 apg, 57.1 FG pct.)
G Jared Harper, Auburn (17.0 ppg, 6.3 apg, 3.6 rpg)