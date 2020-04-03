Justin Gainey's departure gives Arizona Wildcats, Sean Miller one more offseason task

"Justin Gainey is an excellent basketball coach and an even better person," Sean Miller said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday. "I am thrilled for him and his family to have the opportunity to return to Marquette as an associate head coach. Justin did an excellent job in his two years with our program and we will miss him. We wish the Gainey family well in their transition."

Wojciechowski said in a statement that he was excited to have Gainey and his family back at Marquette.

"Justin is one of the nation's top rising coaches," Wojciechowski said, "and his talents, ability to build meaningful relationships and myriad of experiences alongside some of the game's best teachers will serve our program, and most importantly our players, incredibly well."

Gainey’s departure may have an impact on UA’s recruitment of Santa Clara guard Trey Wertz, since Gainey recruited him out of high school.

Wertz previously told 247Sports.com that Arizona “kind of had a jump” in relationship-building because he knew Gainey. On Friday, Wertz told the recruiting-oriented that he has narrowed his choices down to Arizona, Butler, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Virginia.

Rim shots