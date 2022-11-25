Kailyn Gilbert leads No. 15 Arizona past Cal Bapist in USD Thanksgiving Classic

Kailyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting and No. 15 Arizona opened the USD Thanksgiving Classic on Friday with an 81-63 win over Cal Baptist.

Arizona’s freshman guard was hot from the beginning. Gilbert hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 5-4 lead, then added a driving layup, pull-up jumper and 3-pointer to make it a 12-9 lead. Madison Conner hit a 3-pointer to make it 15-9, then Gilbert hit a driving layup to make it an 8-point lead through the first quarter. Gilbert capped the fist half with a pullup jumper, and opened the second half with a jumper.