editor's pick
NO. 15 ARIZONA 81, CAL BAPTIST 63

Kailyn Gilbert leads No. 15 Arizona past Cal Bapist in USD Thanksgiving Classic

  • Updated

Kailyn Gilbert, #15, at the University of Arizona Women’s basketball media day on September 30, 2022.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Kailyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting and No. 15 Arizona opened the USD Thanksgiving Classic on Friday with an 81-63 win over Cal Baptist.

Arizona’s freshman guard was hot from the beginning. Gilbert hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 5-4 lead, then added a driving layup, pull-up jumper and 3-pointer to make it a 12-9 lead. Madison Conner hit a 3-pointer to make it 15-9, then Gilbert hit a driving layup to make it an 8-point lead through the first quarter. Gilbert capped the fist half with a pullup jumper, and opened the second half with a jumper.

The Wildcats played Friday’s game without senior point guard Shaina Pellington. Helena Pueyo started in her place.

Arizona (5-0) will face host USD on Saturday night. The Toreros (4-2) opened their tournament with a 58-57 win over Idaho State.

Saturday

Who: No. 15 Arizona (5-0) at San Diego (4-2)

When: 5 p.m.

TV: WCC Network

Inside: UA-USD scouting report on Page C8

