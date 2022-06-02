 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks, five-star 2023 forward Kwame Evans visiting Arizona

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin Millora-Brown (42) defends during the first half of their Feb. 2 game.

 James Crisp, Associated Press

Not surprisingly, the Arizona Wildcats are suddenly hosting a big recruiting weekend that could wind up helping them over the next two seasons.

Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks and five-star class of 2023 forward Kwame "KJ" Evans left evidence on their Instagram stories Thursday that they have arrived in Tucson.

Keion Brooks posted evidence in his Instagram story Thursday that he's visiting Arizona.

KJ Evans stepped into Tucson in his Instagram story.

Brooks is a major UA target especially now that the Wildcats lost Dalen Terry to the NBA Draft, with the ability to play both forward spots. He has played three seasons for Kentucky, starting all 33 games last season, and has also received multiple academic honors.

Evans is a consensus top five player in the class of 2023, a long and versatile 6-foot-9 forward from Baltimore who is now playing for Montverde Academy. The Wildcats have already received commitments from five-star guard Kylan Boswell and four-star guard KJ Lewis in the class of 2023.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

