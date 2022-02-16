Kerr Kriisa gains perspective during up-and-down season as Arizona's point guard

The spotlight even extends all the way home to Estonia, where Kriisa says some of Arizona’s games are now being carried on local television.

“That’s kind of big thing for me,” Kriisa said. “That shows how Estonians are really into what we’re doing here and how special it is here.”

In return, Kriisa is into what his country’s fellow athletes are doing. Noting that Estonia is a small country with a population roughly the same as Tucson’s — Estonia has 1.3 million people; Pima County has about 1 million — Kriisa said he knows several of the country’s top athletes and cheers for them.

Right now, that means he’s watching skiing.

On Tuesday, Kelly Sildaru picked up Estonia’s first medal of the Beijing Olympics for her performance in women’s freestyle skiing. It was the first medal ever in freestyle skiing for anyone from Estonia, which is a primarily flat country.

“I’m looking at how my Estonians are doing,” Kriisa said. “We just got a bronze medal so basically our Olympics have succeeded right now.”

One bronze medal can be a success.

That’s the perspective Kriisa brings from Estonia.