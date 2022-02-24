 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kerr Kriisa hits seven first-half 3-pointers to help Arizona take 53-33 halftime lead over Utah
Arizona center Oumar Ballo defends against Utah guard Marco Anthony during the first half of Thursday night's game against Utah.

 Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY – Kerr Kriisa fired in seven 3-pointers, including a halftime buzzer beater form just over the halfcourt line, to help Arizona take a 53-33 halftime lead over Utah at the Huntsman Center.

Kriisa hit 7 of 8 3s for 21 points in the first half, hitting his last shot by taking an inbounds pass with five seconds and dribbling until he reached midcourt. Dalen Terry added 13 points for UA, which shot 51.2% from the field but did not take a single free throw.

After the Wildcats raced to an 8-0 start, scoring twice off early Utah turnovers and prompting the Utes to call a timeout just 105 seconds into the game, both teams took multiple leads throughout the first half before Kriisa helped UA pull away toward the end of the half.

Utah tied the game at 27 with 7:20 left in the first half on a 3-pointer from Gabe Madsen, but after Marco Anthony hit a free throw to give the Utes a one-point lead, UA went on a 9-0 run with two 3-pointers from Kriisa and another from Mathurin.

Utah center Branden Carlson, left, and Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis vie for a rebound during the first half of Thursday's game.

Arizona later went up 42-30 by the time Christian Koloko dunked off another Utah turnover with 3:37 left in the half.

The Wildcats can clinch at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season title with a win over Utah.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

