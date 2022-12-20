Kerr Kriisa hits six 3-pointers as No. 5 Arizona beats Montana State, 85-64

If the Arizona Wildcats suffered from a little post-Tennessee hangover Tuesday, they at least had one guy who figured to be immune.

Guard Kerr Kriisa, who struggled with an illness last week and shot just 1 for 7 in UA’s Top 10 win over Tennessee, came back to full strength to lead the Wildcats to a relatively uninspired 85-64 win over Montana State at McKale Center.

Kriisa had 18 points while making 6 of 9 3s, also collecting two rebounds and two assists. All five UA starters finished in double figures but, in a continuation of a recent trend, received scoring only from Cedric Henderson (16 points) off the bench until the final 1:23 of the game.

Center Jubrile Belo had 18 points and wing RaeQuan Battle added 17 for Montana State, which shot 42.9% overall but went just 3-for-24 from 3-point range -- including a 0-for-10 effort in the second half.

The win moved fifth-ranked Arizona to 11-1 heading into its final game before the Wildcats break for Christmas, on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Morgan State. Montana State dropped to 7-6.

Leading 44-37 at halftime, Arizona pushed its lead into double digits soon after halftime but were still having trouble putting the Bobcats away midway through the half. Montana State pulled within 59-52 with 10 minutes left after RaeQuan Battle made an alley-oop dunk and, after Pelle Larsson lost the ball on Arizona’s ensuing possession, Darius Brown scored inside.

Arizobna was shooting just 31.3% through the first 10 minutes of the second half, though Montana State kept missing 3s. The Bobcats hit just 3 of 14 3s in the first half and missed all eight they took through the first 16 minutes of the second half.

But the Wildcats were ahead by 17 points, 72-55, by the time Kriisa came back to hit his sixth 3-pointer with 7:34 lef and led by double-digits the rest of the way.

In the first half, Kriisa helped keep UA ahead by hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers he shot in the first half to total 12 points. The Wildcats hit 6 of 15 3s and 44.1% from the field overall.

Center Jubrile Belo, last season's Big Sky MVP, had 11 points to lead Montana State. The Bobcats shot 48.4% overall but made just 3 of 14 3-pointers.

Kriisa hit a 3-pointer to give UA its first double-digit lead, 31-19, with 6:26 left in the half while he and Courtney Ramey hit 3s on successive UA possessions that put the Wildcats ahead 39-26 with four minutes left in the half.

But Montana State crept back within three points, getting a four-point play from RaeQuan Battle with 2:35 to go and a short jumper from Belo to cut it to 40-37 with just under two minutes before Ballo made two free throws.

Arizona appeared out of sync early, leading the Bobcats just 16-15 with 12:33 left in the first half. UA made just two of its first seven 3-pointers, but Montana State made just 1 of 7 to start the game.

No. 5 Arizona 85, Montana State 64 MONTANA ST. (7-6) Belo 7-8 4-7 18, Battle 7-18 3-3 17, Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Fuller 1-5 3-4 6, Patterson 1-5 0-0 3, McMahon 1-4 1-2 3, Ford 0-4 2-2 2, Lecholat 4-7 0-0 9, Osobor 0-1 0-4 0, Gazelas 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-56 13-22 64. ARIZONA (11-1) A.Tubelis 6-13 2-2 14, Ballo 4-7 3-5 11, Kriisa 6-10 0-0 18, Larsson 2-8 7-8 12, Ramey 2-6 4-8 10, Henderson 5-11 5-6 16, Boswell 2-5 0-0 4, Veesaar 0-1 0-0 0, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Borovicanin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-62 21-29 85. Halftime: Arizona 44-37. 3-Point Goals: Montana St. 3-24 (Fuller 1-4, Lecholat 1-4, Patterson 1-5, Brown 0-1, McMahon 0-1, Ford 0-2, Battle 0-7), Arizona 10-25 (Kriisa 6-9, Ramey 2-6, Henderson 1-3, Larsson 1-3, A.Tubelis 0-1, Veesaar 0-1, Boswell 0-2). Rebounds_Montana St. 30 (Belo 6), Arizona 36 (Ballo 10). Assists: Montana St. 10 (Brown 5), Arizona 15 (Larsson 5). Total Fouls: Montana St. 23, Arizona 20. Attendance: 13,606 (14,644).