NO. 5 ARIZONA 85, MONTANA STATE 64

Kerr Kriisa hits six 3-pointers as No. 5 Arizona beats Montana State, 85-64

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa gestures during the first half of Tuesday's game against Montana State in McKale Center.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

If the Arizona Wildcats suffered from a little post-Tennessee hangover Tuesday, they at least had one guy who figured to be immune.

Guard Kerr Kriisa, who struggled with an illness last week and shot just 1 for 7 in UA’s Top 10 win over Tennessee, came back to full strength to lead the Wildcats to a relatively uninspired 85-64 win over Montana State at McKale Center.

Kriisa had 18 points while making 6 of 9 3s, also collecting two rebounds and two assists. All five UA starters finished in double figures but, in a continuation of a recent trend, received scoring only from Cedric Henderson (16 points) off the bench until the final 1:23 of the game.

Center Jubrile Belo had 18 points and wing RaeQuan Battle added 17 for Montana State, which shot 42.9% overall but went just 3-for-24 from 3-point range -- including a 0-for-10 effort in the second half.

The win moved fifth-ranked Arizona to 11-1 heading into its final game before the Wildcats break for Christmas, on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Morgan State. Montana State dropped to 7-6.

Leading 44-37 at halftime, Arizona pushed its lead into double digits soon after halftime but were still having trouble putting the Bobcats away midway through the half. Montana State pulled within 59-52 with 10 minutes left after RaeQuan Battle made an alley-oop dunk and, after Pelle Larsson lost the ball on Arizona’s ensuing possession, Darius Brown scored inside.

Arizobna was shooting just 31.3% through the first 10 minutes of the second half, though Montana State kept missing 3s. The Bobcats hit just 3 of 14 3s in the first half and missed all eight they took through the first 16 minutes of the second half.

But the Wildcats were ahead by 17 points, 72-55, by the time Kriisa came back to hit his sixth 3-pointer with 7:34 lef and led by double-digits the rest of the way.

Arizona's Oumar Ballo snatches the ball during the opening minutes of Tuesday night's game against Montana State in McKale Center.

In the first half, Kriisa helped keep UA ahead by hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers he shot in the first half to total 12 points. The Wildcats hit 6 of 15 3s and 44.1% from the field overall.

Center Jubrile Belo, last season's Big Sky MVP, had 11 points to lead Montana State. The Bobcats shot 48.4% overall but made just 3 of 14 3-pointers.

Kriisa hit a 3-pointer to give UA its first double-digit lead, 31-19, with 6:26 left in the half while he and Courtney Ramey hit 3s on successive UA possessions that put the Wildcats ahead 39-26 with four minutes left in the half.

But Montana State crept back within three points, getting a four-point play from RaeQuan Battle with 2:35 to go and a short jumper from Belo to cut it to 40-37 with just under two minutes before Ballo made two free throws.

Arizona appeared out of sync early, leading the Bobcats just 16-15 with 12:33 left in the first half. UA made just two of its first seven 3-pointers, but Montana State made just 1 of 7 to start the game.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter: @brucepascoe

