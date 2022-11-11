Kerr Kriisa posts triple-double as No. 17 Arizona blasts Southern, 95-78

With his signature headband strapped back on after a one-game absence, Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa posted his second career triple-double to lead the Wildcats to a 95-78 win over Southern at McKale Center.

Kriisa, who ditched his headband in the Wildcats’ season opener Monday after a rough-shooting preseason, returned Friday to score 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting (3 for 6 from 3) and had 11 rebounds and 12 assists to only three turnovers.

Late last season at Utah, Kriisa had the Wildcats’ first triple-double since 2004 when he collected 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Arizona’s 97-77 win over the Utes.

Pelle Larsson, Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis all had 17 points to lead the Wildcats in scoring, while Arizona shot 54.5% overall from the field while often breaking free from the frequently pressing Southern defense.

The Jaguars shot only 36.2% and had only 33 rebounds to UA’s 51. The Wildcats also dominated the smaller Jaguars in the paint, 48-26.

Up 49-31 at halftime, Arizona went ahead by 26 when Kriisa hit a 3-pointer with 17:30 left to make it 60-34 and the Wildcats led by 20 until Southern cut it to 90-72 with 2:12 left against a lineup of all Arizona substitutes.

In the first half, Larsson had 15 points while Kriisa had eight points and eight assists to help the Wildcats take a 49-31 halftime lead.

Ballo added 10 points for the Wildcats, who shot 57.7% overall from the field and held Southern to 28.1%. The Wildcats also broke free from Southern’s oft-pressing defense to help record 19 fast-break points to only one for the Jaguars.

Arizona raced to a 10-0 start, breaking away from the Jaguars for easy layups while Southern missed its first six shots. However, Southern’s defense proved more physical and disruptive to UA in the first half than Nicholls, while Larsson and Southern’s P.J. Byrd were called for offsetting technical after a brief confrontation along the sideline midway through the half.

Southern wound up being called for 17 fouls in the first half and 34 for the game.

As he did for the Wildcats’ season-opening 117-75 win over Nicholls, UA coach Tommy Lloyd started Cedric Henderson on the wing along with Larsson, joining Kriisa, Tubelis and Ballo in the starting lineup.

Wing Adama Bal and freshman big man Henri Veesaar were the first reserves off the bench, while point guard Kylan Boswell entered the game after six minutes.