Kerr Kriisa posts triple-double, hits half-court shot in Arizona's 97-77 romp at Utah

But Kriisa’s shooting in the first half made the second half almost moot anyway. The big story there was that Tubelis had 15 points on 4-for-5 field goal shooting while hitting all seven free throws he attempted. That effort followed a first half in which the Wildcats shot exactly zero free throws.

“Coach mentioned that we need to be more aggressive inside,” Tubelis said.

The Wildcats (25-2 overall and 15-1 in the Pac-12) shot a combined 53.6% in the second half to finish with a 52.1% mark for the game. They held Utah (11-17, 4-14) to 40.3% shooting on the other end, while scoring 15 points off 15 Utah turnovers.

While Kriisa missed those only two shots he took in the second half, he instead went to work on recording UA’s first triple-double since Andre Iguodala did it three times as a sophomore in 2003-04.

That’s where his teammates – and a generous substitution by Lloyd -- played a role again. Kriisa had seven rebounds and eight assists after halftime capture the triple-double, doing so for a few different reasons.

For one thing, Kriisa said that all his first-half shooting made Utah focus a little bit less on everyone else.