Kerr Kriisa posts triple-double, hits halfcourt shot in Arizona's 97-77 romp at Utah

Kriisa’s shooting in the first half made the second half almost moot. But the Wildcats initially expanded what was a 53-33 halftime lead thanks in large part to Azuolas Tubelis, who had 15 points on 4-for-5 field goal shooting while hitting all seven free throws he attempted.

The Wildcats shot a combined 53.6% in the second half to finish with a 52.1% mark for the game. They held Utah to 40.3% shooting on the other end, while scoring 15 points off 15 Utah turnovers.

The win moved Arizona to 25-2 overall and 15-1 in the Pac-12. Utah dropped to 11-17 and 4-14.

Kriisa ended the first half by taking an inbounds pass with five seconds left and dribbling until he reached midcourt, then firing away. While Kriisa had 21 in the half, Dalen Terry added 13 points for UA, which shot 51.2% from the field but did not take a single free throw.

After the Wildcats raced to an 8-0 start, scoring twice off early Utah turnovers and prompting the Utes to call a timeout just 105 seconds into the game, both teams took multiple leads throughout the first half before Kriisa helped UA pull away toward the end of the half.