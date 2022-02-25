Kerr Kriisa secures a place in Wildcats history with triple-double against Oregon

The Wildcats almost clinched a share of the title Thursday, but USC hung on to beat Oregon State in double-overtime. Several UA staffers stood in a Huntsman Center corridor while following that late-night nail-biter on their phones.

“It’s obvious that we want to win the conference — there’s 100% no doubt about it,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said, as he was told USC and OSU were in double OT. "But we’re still focused on the day-to-day approach to getting better."

Shortly after Lloyd's postgame interview ended, the Trojans hung on for a 94-91 win. That meant the Wildcats would instead have to try to sew the league title up at the CU Events Center, where history suggests doing that sort of thing is not so easily done.

UA is just 2-6 there since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 in 2011-12.

But the two wins Arizona did pull off in Boulder were Arizona’s Elite Eight teams of 2013-14 and 2014-15 — and the Wildcats just might have that sort of team this season. Arizona is sitting on a projected No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed and has won nine straight games, thanks in part to Kriisa’s tone-setting, playmaking, and, maybe now more than ever, confidence.