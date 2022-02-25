Kerr Kriisa secures a place in Wildcats history with triple-double against Utah

“Kerr looked at me in the eye and then he looked at the shot clock, and he decided to shoot,” Tubelis said, chuckling at the memory. “I’m happy he decided to shoot it.”

Kriisa didn’t hit either of his two shot attempts in the second half but instead picked up seven rebounds and eight assists to finish with a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

For that, it was his teammates and Lloyd who could take a little credit. Kriisa had no problem giving it to them.

“Coming out (after halftime), I knew right away I was going to play for my teammates,” Kriisa said. “I had my 21 — I don’t even need 21, but I had it — but I was thinking about my teammates and that (Utah) was gonna be more on me. I had open looks (to pass to) ‘Zu, ‘C-Lo’ (Christian Koloko), Justin (Kier) for 3, so that really helped me out.”

Kier’s 3 gave Kriisa his 10th assist, and the Wildcats a 93-65 lead with 4:13 left.

Then Lloyd did his part. He had taken Kriisa out for what appeared to be the last time with 3:02 left, when the 6-foot-3 guard had 21 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.