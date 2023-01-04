Kerr Kriisa's 'got potential' as a ref; Cats prepare for Washington's rim protector

Because Arizona sometimes finishes practice with a scrimmage between its reserves and walk-ons, the Wildcats’ regular players get a little extra rest.

Or, in Kerr Kriisa’s case, a job opportunity.

"I think we found something here," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said Wednesday, after his point guard officiated part of another scrimmage. "I think maybe long-term he’s got potential as a ref."

No doubt, Kriisa would agree. While the ever-candid junior guard wasn’t available for comment Wednesday, his body language not surprisingly suggested a self-rating even higher than the "B+" freshman Henri Veesaar gave Kriisa.

"I don’t know," Lloyd said, when told of Veesaar’s judgment, smiling. "I'll have to take a look at the film today and sit down and evaluate his performance. But he's not short of confidence with the whistle in his mouth, for sure."

Veesaar said Kriisa "gave pretty good calls," though Kriisa didn’t give the big freshman any favors even though they are both Estonians. In fact, Veesaar said, their bond may have worked in reverse.

"He’s definitely harder on me than other teammates, but I love him," Veesaar said. "He has a reason to be (harder) … he knows me better than anybody else."

All of the Wildcats’ reserves except quasi-starter Cedric Henderson take part in the scrimmages, giving Veesaar and the younger players a chance for some extra work while also giving the regulars some downtime.

During a week such as this one when the Wildcats have Thursday and Saturday Pac-12 games — Arizona will face Washington at 9 p.m. Thursday — there’s time in the schedule for the scrimmages.

"We practice Monday, we practice Tuesday, we practice Wednesday and once I feel comfortable that those veterans have the plan and what we want to do, I like to get the younger guys some live reps," Lloyd said. "It's nothing more tricky than that."

Tubelis named to Wooden midseason list

UA forward Azuolas Tubelis was named to the Wooden Award’s 25-player preseason watch list.

Also a leading contender for the Pac-12’s Player of the Year award, Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points and 8.7 rebounds so far while shooting 60.5% from the field. He’s ranked No. 7 in Kenpom’s analytically engineered Player of the Year list.

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez was the only other Pac-12 player named to the Wooden watch list was

Another rim protector

After ASU center Warren Washington swatted away three UA shots in the Wildcats’ 69-60 win at Tempe on Saturday, the Wildcats will face another shot-blocker on Thursday in 7-foot-1 Washington center Braxton Meah.

Only Meah will also have a 2-3 zone defense wrapped around him.

"Anytime you have a legitimate goalie at the back end of your defense, it makes it hard," Lloyd said. "You could run a great play and next thing you're shooting over a 7-footer. It's tough to play against."

Lloyd said it was unfortunate for Washington that Oregon transfer Franck Kepnang is out for the season with a knee injury because the Huskies were "creating problems" with two shot-blockers until Kepnang was lost on Dec. 1.

While ASU's Washington has blocked 9.7% of opponents’ shots when he’s on the floor, the 22nd best block percentage in Division I, Meah blocks shots 7.7% of the time and Kepnang blocked 8.9 before his injury.

Scary sight

Because they both had coaches’ radio shows to do Monday night, neither Lloyd nor Washington coach Mike Hopkins initially saw the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a "Monday Night Football" game at Cincinnati.

But they also couldn’t avoid hearing about it.

"I was going to the coach's show last night and when I walked in, I said, 'Oh, who's winning the game?' And they were all looking at the screen going … they couldn’t believe it," Hopkins said. "It puts things in perspective pretty quick."

Lloyd said he and announcer Brian Jeffries were doing his coaches show at when he noticed on a TV screen that "the game kind of paused."

"We didn't even kind of realize what was going on," Lloyd said. "It's just heartbreaking. I’m hoping this young guy pulls through."

Hopkins said he planned to talk to the Huskies about the incident.

"It’s pretty scary that it can happen to any of us," Hopkins said, saying he would note to "say your prayers, be blessed. Be grateful for what you have because tomorrow is not promised. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."