Kerr Kriisa's high-performance second half willed Arizona to win at Illinois

Kriissa finished with 7-for-16 shooting overall and Mathurin went 10 of 17, and the crowd filed out of State Farm Center quietly.

It was the best sound Kriisa and Mathurin could have imagined.

Kriisa said he was “sure all of us had tons of fun" winning in such an atmosphere, including players, coaches and even his mom, who traveled from Estonia to catch the Wildcats’ past three games. Mathurin, having silenced the crowd early with two 3s, agreed.

“I saw all the seats were full,” Mathurin said. “We’re still undefeated. We came into Illinois, they have a pretty good team, they were trying to take us down and we won the game. So I just feel like when we come back to McKale it has to be full again.”

Patience with Terry

Guard Dalen Terry played only five minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls and wildly missed a 3-pointer from the left wing in the second half that could have pulled Arizona into a tie with Illinois with 11 minutes left.

But Lloyd said he had no intention of taking him out.