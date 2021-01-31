Kerr Kriisa's nearing debut is exactly what Wildcats' backcourt needs

Kriisa’s credentials suggest he’ll be able to help at both guard spots. The rising star of his national team, Kriisa had 26 points while hitting 8 of 12 3-pointers to lead Estonia to a 92-85 win over Lithuania in an exhibition game pitting regional rivals last July.

As do Akinjo and Brown, Kriisa also has ballhandling skills that suggest he can take care of the point guard position when needed, too.

“We are going to welcome him to our team because we are starving for a perimeter player and he’s that — he can play both one and the two,” Miller said. “He’s an excellent shooter. He’s a very good player and I think it will take some time for him to get comfortable.”

That last part is where Miller is cautious, however.

Kriisa has been working out with the Wildcats constantly since August, except for a week-long trip home to play in a FIBA game for Estonia in November, and after breaking his nose and suffering a concussion on Jan. 13.

But it’s past midseason now, and Kriisa still hasn’t played in an actual game. Plus, the first two games he’s scheduled to play in are two of the Pac-12’s traditionally tougher road venues because of the travel required, altitude and (usually) quality of the opposition.