Kerr Kriisa's upcoming debut is exactly what Wildcats' backcourt needs

“It’s a very difficult situation for Kerr to play his first college game ever when everybody that he’s playing with and against are on game 15-16,” Miller said. “So first things first. For him to be able to settle into a role where he can come into a game and sub out James, sub out Terrell, and kind of get a good feel for being out there. ...

“I mean, I’m sure he’s incredibly nervous. The good thing for Kerr is he’s healthy. He’s been able to practice with us really the entire semester, other than when he went home to play for his national team and when he suffered his concussion.

“He practices with us. He goes to shootaround. He knows our plays. He knows our system. So he’s not starting from scratch there.”

Kriisa hasn’t been made available for comment since Nov. 5, during UA’s preseason media day, but he said then his adjustment from FIBA to college has been helped by the competition he faces every day in practice.

“I think everything is kind of more physical,” Kriisa said then. “Especially when things go against James. James is on (me) every day in the practices. So I haven’t really felt that before. And in general (it is) more individual, more one-on-one, which is good for me also to get to improve on this aspect.”