Koloko-Cockburn is the big matchup within the big Arizona-Illinois matchup

"Definitely," Robinson said. "He's bigger, stronger, more physical than all of them. He can take up a lot of space, he can guard a lot of space. He can get to the boards and rebound the ball, finish plays. They try to find as many different ways as they can to get him the ball and score."

They sure do.Cockburn ends Illinois’ possessions 27.8% of the time when he’s on the floor, the 138th highest percentage of possessions used according to KenPom.com. (No UA player is used more often than Azuolas Tubelis at 25.3%.).

But of course it’s not just about Koloko having to stop him. Robinson says it’s really about team defense more than a "one-on-one thing," and Illinois coach Brad Underwood says he expects to see Arizona throw double-teams on Cockburn throughout the game.

In other words, it may also be a lot of Cockburn versus Koloko and Tubelis.

"Kofi’s gotta be Kofi," Underwood said Friday at Illinois’ pregame news conference in Champaign, Illinois. "Kofi’s gotta be a big boy and not let the double-team bother him. He’s gotta take opportunities when they’re there.

"They can throw size at you, but where they’ve been really effective is with the double-teams."