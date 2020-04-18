Kory Jones found blessings, opportunities in disguise during his time as a Wildcats walk-on

What did was how his teammates rallied around him.

“Everybody on the court was like, 'This might be your last game — we’ve got to get you the ball,’" Jones said. "I mean, Christian Koloko was out there setting like five screens in one possession and Matt was just passing the ball right back to me if he got it. That’s what I remember — being out there on the court with unselfish guys like that.”

Jones scored three points in his UA career, all coming when he hit a 3-pointer in his freshman season of 2016-17 at Stanford, a moment Jones says was "really cool and crazy."

Jones said being a part of teams that won Pac-12 regular-season titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and the 2018 Pac-12 Tournament were also highlights. But there were also good memories off the court, too, even when times seemed darkest.

While missing the entire 2017-18 season off because of the ACL tear, Jones used the time to learn and build relationships that might help him eventually in his career pursuit of sports management.