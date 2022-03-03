Kylan Boswell to bring 'Bam-Bam' strength to Wildcats' basketball program, whether in 2023 or sooner

He was wanted all over.

In early August, Boswell visited UA unofficially and, after transferring to AZ Compass Prep last fall, made several unofficial visits to campus to watch the Red-Blue Game and regular-season games against Colorado and UCLA.

The Wildcats just had to make sure Boswell didn’t go home to Illinois.

The Illini were among his final three choices, along with UA and UNLV. But the more Boswell watched the Wildcats during what became a Pac-12 championship season, and the more he came to know coaches and players, the more he said he liked the program.

Once he got to know “basically the whole team,” including center Christian Koloko, guard Justin Kier and potential backcourt mate Kerr Kriisa, Boswell took his official visit to UA for the weekend of Feb. 18-20, sitting in for UA's dramatic 84-81 win over Oregon.

He was sold.

Boswell set an announcement date of Feb. 28. That day, he went on the CBS HQ live stream, then revealed an Arizona Wildcats shirt and zero doubt about his choice.