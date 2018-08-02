Former Arizona Wildcat Kyle Fogg and the Overseas Elite are in The Basketball Tournament championship game for the fourth consecutive season after defeating the Golden Eagles Alumni 85-60 on Thursday.
Fogg, a guard, scored 38 points on 12-of-15 shooting on Thursday to stay perfect in the four-year history of the tournament. Fogg’s teams are a combined 24-0 in the big-money, made-for-television tournament..
.@KFogg21 FROM THE @PUMAHoops LOGO!! He's got 38 points for @overseaselite. #TBT2018 pic.twitter.com/qmCgjBzMpy— TBT (@thetournament) August 3, 2018
Fogg and Overseas Elite will play in Friday night’s TBT championship game. The game tips at 6 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN.
Fogg is TBT’s two-time defending MVP; he is expected to earn $147,000 of the $2 million winner’s pot if Overseas Elite wins another title.
Fogg recently finished his first year under contract with the Guangzhou Long-Lions in China, earning $1 million, and will rake in another million in 2019