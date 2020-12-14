Lack of respect has Wildcats playing with chip on their shoulder

“Benn is really rebounding the ball and was for 5 for 7 from the floor,” Miller said Saturday. “We didn’t play him a lot the second half because his turnovers were really tough turnovers. They were passes to the team in orange, catch-it-go-the-length-of-the-floor and score, and those turnovers against zone defenses, they almost don’t allow you to win.

“So one of the things he has to improve on is his dribbling, his passing, decision making, as he sees different types of defenses. He’ll improve that.”

Cardinal stays nomadic

Because a Santa Clara County health order is prohibiting games or practices through at least Dec. 21, Saturday’s Arizona-Stanford game was expected to move to Santa Cruz, California, last week.

The relocation to at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Warriors’ G League team, was made official Monday. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. Saturday and be shown on Pac-12 Networks.

Since leaving last month to play in the relocated Maui Invitational at Asheville, North Carolina, Stanford hasn’t been able to return home. It also played North Carolina A&T, then worked out at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, before flying to Southern California to face USC in a scheduled game Sunday..