Largest regular-season crowd in program history watches No. 8 Arizona rout No. 19 Oregon

The big difference in the rematch was Arizona’s stout defense. The Wildcats’ swarming attack held the Ducks to a season-low 48 points on 16 of 44 shooting (36%). Oregon hit just 2 of 15 shots (13%) from 3-point range.

The Cats also forced 21 turnovers and outscored the Ducks 34-18 in the paint.

“We know that defensively, we couldn’t let any of their best players have their best game,” forward Koi Love said.

Both teams started off the night at a frenetic pace but neither were successful at establishing a significant early advantage.

The Wildcats led 6-2 after the Ducks missed on their first five shots. Oregon then scored seven straight points before a Cate Reese 3-pointer tied it at 9-9. Reese and Helena Pueyo scored the next two baskets for Arizona and the Cats led 14-9 at the end of the quarter.

Arizona struggled to slow down Oregon’s Nyara Sabally early on, and the forward led the Ducks with 11 first-half points and four blocks. She slowed down in the second half, scoring just four points while checking in and out of the game.

The Cats started to find rhythm in the second quarter, going 6 of 13 (46%) from the field and leading for over 10 minutes.