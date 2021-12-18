Las Vegas showdown between No. 4 Arizona, No. 11 Texas a rematch of 2019 'statement win'

Schaefer said Arizona is a “mirror image” of how Texas plays on the defensive end — aggressive, physical and disruptive.

“We always say, ‘You gotta attack pressure with pressure,’” Schaefer said. “…The thing about those older kids is they won the WNIT Championship in postseason. They played for the national championship in postseason. This is a veteran, veteran team. They play well together. The chemistry is outstanding. Their playing on both ends is solid like a rock. Again, it’s my kind of team.”

Texas pulled off a surprise upset of Stanford last month, and certainly believes it can hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

"It's going to be a hard-fought game and it's going to be a really aggressive game. I anticipate a low-scoring game. It's extremely physical, but it's going to be fun," Barnes said. "These are the games we wait for. This is what I think defines you and it also exploits your weaknesses.

"I'm excited. We're playing on neutral ground, which makes it even harder. And I'm excited to see where we're at and how we're going to respond right before Christmas, which is also another hard time to play.”

Rim shots