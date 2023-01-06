Lauren Fields fabulous as No. 15 Arizona rallies to beat Oregon State in McKale Center

Sometimes it’s just about having patience.

Just ask Lauren Fields.

Arizona’s senior guard attempted two shots until the last three minutes of Friday night’s come-from-behind win over Oregon State.

But they were big shots. Fields connected on back-to-back 3s and scored on a layup in less than a minute to tie OSU with 1:44 left.

Helena Pueyo gave UA a three-point lead with a 3 from the top of the key and the 15th-ranked Wildcats squeezed out a 71-69 win over the Beavers at McKale Center in front of 7,182 fans.

Arizona improves to 13-2, 3-1 Pac-12, while Oregon State drops to 9-6, 1-3 in Pac-12.

“It was all part of the plan. Play 37 minutes awful, and then wait to the last 3:24 to play defense and actually play,” UA coach Adia Barnes cracked after the game. “That was part of the plan — all the way it was supposed to be.

“No, I’m proud of our team. This was a really big win for us. We showed resiliency after having a tough game against Stanford, and we found a way. That sense of urgency we had with the press down the stretch. We were tired and found a way to when different people stepped up big. Lauren’s, big shots, stuff that she’s capable of doing. We did a good job of finding her, feeding her and just finding a way to gut it out.”

Fields finished with nine points on 3-of-8 shooting, adding one steal, one assist and three rebounds. She had only made 12 of 35 3-pointers this season, but that didn’t stop her from wanting the ball.

“You know you can’t make a shot if you don’t shoot,” the Oklahoma State transfer said. “That’s what I was telling myself — keep shooting one would eventually will fall and that’s what happened.”

Fields had another big shot recently. On Saturday against Cal, Fields hit the dagger — another 3 — to give UA the win. Fields finished with nine points.

Friday marked one of the biggest comebacks that Barnes remembers in her tenure as coach at Arizona. Every time UA would go on a run, Oregon State would hit a big basket.

But even with the momentum on the Wildcats’ side, the Beavers had one last chance to tie the game and send into overtime. Talia von Oelhoffen’s 3 missed the mark with 2 seconds left.

It was quite the comeback for the UA, which trailed by 12 with 3:24 remaining. Down the stretch they collected 3 of their 14 steals, plus two big defensive rebounds by Esmery Martinez and Cate Reese.

During the 15-4 run, Pellington logged two of her three steals and scored three points on a jumper and a free throw.

“I just tried my best to keep my composure,” Pellington said. “I mean, like, obviously it was a tough game. We didn’t have control of the game for most of it. So just staying engaged. But when you have like players that are able to do what Lauren did towards the end, it really helps you fuel the fire and then gives you energy. I just try and stay ready so I don’t have to get ready.”

Pellington finished with 12 points, adding six assists and four rebounds.

Cate Reese led all Wildcats with 16 points. Pueyo chipped in 12 and also dished six assists and collected four rebounds. The senior guard started the run with a steal and a layup. She also added a 3-pointer in the mix.

OSU took a 38-30 into the half. AJ Marotte erupted for 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Freshman Reagan Beers led all scorers with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Arizona was down by 12 nearly three minutes into the third and came back to tie it at 49-49 on a Pellington’s jumper with 35 seconds left in the frame. During this run, the Wildcats had four steals. In the fourth quarter, OSU took over and built the final double-digit lead in 3:57.

Next up, Arizona hosts No. 18 Oregon (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) Sunday at 5 p.m. in a game televised on ESPN2.

Rim shots

The Wildcats were without Maya Nnaji, who was in protocol with a possible concussion. Barnes said she expects Nnaji to play Sunday.

Former Wildcat Bendu Yeaney finished with eight points, five assists, one block, 10 rebounds and five turnovers in 31 minutes of play for Oregon State. Pellington, who guarded Yeaney, said it felt different and strange to play on opposite sides.

The Beavs out-rebounded UA 40-28.

Oregon State shot 52%, while UA shot 44%.

No. 15 Arizona 72, Oregon State 69 OREGON ST. (9-6) Mitrovic 2-3 1-2 5, Aaron 2-7 0-0 4, Mannen 2-3 0-1 4, von Oelhoffen 5-12 0-0 12, Yeaney 4-12 0-0 8, Beers 9-14 1-1 19, Marotte 8-11 0-0 17. Totals: 32-62 2-4 69 ARIZONA (13-2) Martinez 3-11 2-2 9, Reese 8-15 0-2 16, Fields 3-8 1-4 9, Loville 0-6 2-2 2, Pellington 4-6 3-4 12, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Conner 3-5 0-0 8, Gilbert 2-5 0-0 4, Pueyo 5-7 1-1 12. Totals: 28-64 9-15 72 Oregon St. 20 18 11 20 — 69 Arizona 15 15 19 23 — 72 3-Point Goals: Oregon St. 3-16 (Aaron 0-3, Mannen 0-1, von Oelhoffen 2-7, Yeaney 0-1, Marotte 1-4), Arizona 7-18 (Martinez 1-2, Reese 0-3, Fields 2-5, Loville 0-3, Pellington 1-1, Conner 2-2, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 1-1). Assists: Oregon St. 17 (von Oelhoffen 5, Yeaney 5), Arizona 13 (Pellington 6, Pueyo 6). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oregon St. 40 (Beers 10, Yeaney 10), Arizona 28 (Martinez 8). Total Fouls: Oregon St. 14, Arizona 11. Technical Fouls: None. Attendance: 7,182.