Following an impressive first half to the NBA season, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is an All-Star — and he won't have to leave home.

The former Arizona Wildcat was named an NBA All-Star reserve on Thursday. Markkanen is the fourth ex-Arizona standout to earn an All-Star nod. The last Wildcat to play in the NBA All-Star Game was Andre Iguodala during his last season with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2012. Gilbert Arenas was a three-time All-Star from 2005-07, and Sean Elliott played in 1993 and '96.

Markkanen joins Paul George (LA Clippers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) as reserves for the Western Conference. West starters are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic.

Eastern Conference reserves are Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) and Julius Randle (New York Knicks). Starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving.

After Markkanen was traded from the Cavaliers to the Jazz as part of the Mitchell deal prior to this season, he blossomed into the Jazz's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Markkanen is also the second former Wildcat to participate in NBA All-Star weekend: Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin is competing in the Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 17.