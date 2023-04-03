Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen's best season in the NBA so far has reached a milestone: the former Arizona Wildcat is the first player in NBA history to record over 200 3-pointers and 100 dunks in a single season.

Markkanen accomplished that feat on Sunday, when the Jazz fell to the Brooklyn Nets 111-110. During his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 2018, Markkanen became the fastest player in NBA history to notch 100 3-pointers in a season.

In his first season with the Jazz, Markkanen is averaging 25.6 points on 49.9% shooting and 8.6 rebounds per game. Markkanen earned his first NBA All-Star nod and became the fourth Wildcat

Markkanen is about to finish his second season of the four-year, $67 million contract that will expire in 2025.