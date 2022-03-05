Lessons learned from Pac-12 Tournament could help Cats in NCAAs

Arizona's 2021-22 NCAA Tournament resume

Overall NCAA strength of schedule (SOS): 52nd nationally

Non-conference NCAA SOS: 142nd

NET rating: 18th

Best home win: Feb. 4 vs. Oregon (63-48)

Best road win: Jan. 13 at Oregon State (55-53)

Best neutral-site win: Nov. 12 against Louisville (61-59 in OT) at Sanford Pentagon

Worst home loss: Feb. 24 vs. UCLA (64-46)

Worst road loss: Jan. 15 at Oregon (68-66 in OT)

Worst neutral-site loss: Thursday vs. Colorado (45-43 at Pac-12 Tournament)

Projections

ESPN Bracketology: No. 4 seed in the Wichita Region

Worth noting

Going 3-4 over the last few weeks and losing in the quarterfinals to Colorado might hurt Arizona's case for hosting the first two rounds of the tournament. However, the Wildcats have been without Cate Reese, their leading scorer (16 points per game in league play) and an All-Pac-12 player, during much of this time and are adjusting to playing without her. The positives may outweigh Arizona's recent slump: The UA is the top scoring defense in the Pac-12, holding teams under 57 points per game; Shaina Pellington has two buzzer-beating shots; Sam Thomas is hitting 43% of 3-pointers, has a 2.56 assist-turnover ratio and is on the Pac-12's All-Defensive Team; Helena Pueyo has a 3.13 assist-turnover ratio per game. UA finished the season ranked second in the Pac-12 in attendance with an average of 7,648 fans per game.