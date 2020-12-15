Lifelong Arizona Wildcats fan Dalen Terry 'living the dream' as a athletic, energetic UA freshman

There, the freshman point guard who helped lead the Wildcats to the 1997 national championship worked with the Wildcat freshman-guard-to-be.

“He did a lot with me,” Terry said. “He focused on me a lot while he was at the school and he still does. He always used to tell me about my shooting and how to be a point guard and do his little stuff that he did, but he knew we weren’t the same type of player.”

While Terry’s point guard abilities are one reason he’s been in the starting lineup, he’s also a longer, more versatile wing player — and one, like Miller points out, who is only 18 years old.

“He’s got a huge upside,” Miller said. “The other part about Dalen is that his size is very deceptive. He’s been a thin, almost skinny guy growing up here. But Dalen stands almost 6-7, and he his wingspan is I think 7-1, so he’s got really long arms and great size, and he’s starting to get bigger and stronger now.

“He’s played a lot of point guard and he might eventually be a point guard here. He really sees the floor well, he passes the ball well and he’s very unselfish. When he’s in the game, I feel like the ball moves up and down the court and has an energy about it.”