Like father, like son: ex-Arizona recruit Shareef O'Neal commits to LSU

Former Arizona Wildcats commit and UCLA sophomore Shareef O'Neal is transferring to LSU. O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, announced his commitment to Sports Illustrated Friday night.

The older O'Neal played three seasons at LSU from 1989-92, and averaged 21.6 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

Shareef O'Neal is headed to LSU. He tells @robinlundberg why he's following in his dad's footsteps https://t.co/10nqM01tSJ pic.twitter.com/USkoT6oOub — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 15, 2020

"Real big footsteps," Shareef told Sports Illustrated. "But I'm ready for it. Great program. Louisiana is a different scene. I've been in LA most of my life, but I'm ready for it."