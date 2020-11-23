'Living 10 minutes at a time': Cats' opener against NAU called off due to COVID-19 case

UA has the weekend of Dec. 11-13 open after it and Illinois mutually agreed to cancel a game at Champaign, Illinois, but Northern Arizona is hosting UC Riverside on Dec. 10 and traveling to play at Gonzaga on Dec. 12.

As of Monday afternoon, the Wildcats were now scheduled to open their season on Friday against Grambling State at 3 p.m. inside McKale Center, then face UTEP on Sunday.

“The news of this cancellation is very disappointing to student-athletes, coaches and fans,” UA’s statement said of the NAU game. “However, health and safety must remain our top priorities as we move forward this season.”

While Pac-12 teams have the benefit of daily testing to more quickly identify and potentially reduce COVID testing/tracing disruptions, the NCAA has only issued guidelines to all programs that “suggest” teams and officials test three times a week on non-consecutive days.

Visiting teams at McKale are expected to be tested using Arizona’s rapid-testing equipment during the day of a game, and they can count that as their third weekly test if needed.

Though it would have been on extremely short notice, the Wildcats could have potentially made a substitute date with New Mexico State, which is now based in Phoenix and doesn’t play until Friday at Arizona Christian.