Locked in: Wildcats show focus, ferocity in 21-point win over No. 20 Colorado

And, of course, there was also a double-double from Zeke Nnaji, with Nnaji getting 12 points and 12 rebounds despite going 4 for 10 from the field, missing a few close-in shots he normally makes.

In all, the Wildcats had the kind of balanced offense and focused effort elsewhere on the court that may define how they can be at their best this season. A blueprint for success, in a sense.

It came just after a weekend in which they were at their worst, losing 82-65 at Oregon State following a tough overtime loss at Oregon.

“I think we were just super focused, super locked in,” Mannion said. “It’s hard playing two games in four days on the road — that stuff kind of gets to you. We have a lot of young guys, and that was our first real road trip. So that may have been part of it, but I don’t think we were completely locked in as a group on that trip in the second game.

“That’s a big thing for us, being locked in.”

While the Wildcats didn’t score for the first three minutes Saturday, their focus was obvious from the start.