Lone senior Justin Kier accepts key reserve role, helps Wildcats to stellar season

Earlier in the season, Kier was already swallowing his pride. And he was proud of doing so.

“I’ve started all my life, so it’s something that doesn’t really define me,” Kier said in November. “But I believe in our coaching staff and I was mature enough to be able to have those conversations. It doesn’t matter what I want. I’m gonna do what’s best for the team to win and bring energy right off the bench and do what I can.

“I’ve been that guy who has been upset if I don’t start. I’ve been that guy in the past and it just makes me happy to see that growth in myself.”

Lately, Lloyd said, the issue hasn’t been Kier grumbling about having fewer minutes but it’s been keeping his confidence up while playing those fewer minutes. Continuity is easy for starters, but not always for reserves who don’t know when they’ll be in a game or for how long.

Lloyd and Kier talked.