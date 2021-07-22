Longtime Arizona Wildcat bond draws Jason Gardner back as director of player relations

The connections also helped land Gardner back at UA. Gardner said he and Lloyd learned about each other through mutual contacts, and that Murphy and Terry both spoke highly of Lloyd and the returning UA players, helping clinch his decision to take the job.

That Wildcat bond also helped Gardner through a particular time of need two years ago. Then the head coach at IUPUI, Gardner was arrested in August 2019 for a DUI and resigned his position. He took the 2019-20 season off before taking over the program at his high school alma mater, Indianapolis North Central, last season.

“I definitely regret it, but it’s a mistake that happened,” Gardner said. “You learn from it, you have to move on from it and just stay focused and stay positive about everything.

“The good thing is I had that great family support from a bunch of guys and the U of A, a lot of support from them as well. Then you get the opportunity to coach back at my high school, which was something I always wanted to do. But I think overall, that year off … was just more of a reset button, kind of sit back, process and think.”

Upon arrival at Arizona later this month, Gardner will bring the perspective of that experience, plus five seasons as a head coach, another three as an assistant coach and eight-plus seasons as a professional basketball player.