Look out for these former Arizona Wildcats in the NBA on Christmas Day

The NBA slate on Christmas Day is always chock-full of storylines and notable matchups — and it's a possible preview of the playoffs months before the postseason begins.
Several Arizona Wildcats will take part in the festivities on Sunday, here's who they are:
Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks
Season stats: 7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists (out with elbow injury)
Game: L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks at 12:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.
Quinton Crawford, Dallas Mavericks
What he's up to: After three seasons as an assistant coach on Frank Vogel's staff in L.A., Crawford joined Jason Kidd's staff in Dallas this season.
Game: L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks at 12:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.
People are also reading…
Damon Stoudamire, Boston Celtics
What he's up to: Stoudamire is in his second season on Ime Udoka's staff, albeit Udoka is suspended for the season for violation of team conduct. Joe Mazzulla is the Celtics' interim head coach.
Game: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics at 3 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.
Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors
Season stats: Now in his 19th season, the last Lute Olson-coached Wildcat in the NBA has not played this season due to a hip injury.
Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.
Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors
What he's up to: The nine-time champion — both as a player and coach — is in his ninth season with the Warriors.
Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.
Bruce Fraser, Golden State Warriors
What he's up to: Fraser, a four-time champion as Kerr's right-hand man in Golden State, is in his ninth season with the Warriors.
Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Season stats: 17.6 points (62.8% FG), 9.5 rebounds
Game: Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets
Season stats: 17.1 points (61% FG), 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Game: Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
Zeke Nnaji, Denver Nuggets
Season stats: 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds
Game: Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports