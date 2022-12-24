Look out for these former Arizona Wildcats in the NBA on Christmas Day

The NBA slate on Christmas Day is always chock-full of storylines and notable matchups — and it's a possible preview of the playoffs months before the postseason begins.

Several Arizona Wildcats will take part in the festivities on Sunday, here's who they are:

Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks

Season stats: 7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists (out with elbow injury)

Game: L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks at 12:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Quinton Crawford, Dallas Mavericks

What he's up to: After three seasons as an assistant coach on Frank Vogel's staff in L.A., Crawford joined Jason Kidd's staff in Dallas this season.

Game: L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks at 12:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Damon Stoudamire, Boston Celtics

What he's up to: Stoudamire is in his second season on Ime Udoka's staff, albeit Udoka is suspended for the season for violation of team conduct. Joe Mazzulla is the Celtics' interim head coach.

Game: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics at 3 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Season stats: Now in his 19th season, the last Lute Olson-coached Wildcat in the NBA has not played this season due to a hip injury.

Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors

What he's up to: The nine-time champion — both as a player and coach — is in his ninth season with the Warriors.

Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Bruce Fraser, Golden State Warriors

What he's up to: Fraser, a four-time champion as Kerr's right-hand man in Golden State, is in his ninth season with the Warriors.

Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Season stats: 17.6 points (62.8% FG), 9.5 rebounds

Game: Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Season stats: 17.1 points (61% FG), 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Game: Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

Zeke Nnaji, Denver Nuggets

Season stats: 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds