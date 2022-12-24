 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Look out for these former Arizona Wildcats in the NBA on Christmas Day

Bulls Suns Basketball

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, celebrates his blocked shot against the Chicago Bulls as Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) joins in on the shouting during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The Suns won 132-113.

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

The NBA slate on Christmas Day is always chock-full of storylines and notable matchups — and it's a possible preview of the playoffs months before the postseason begins. 

Several Arizona Wildcats will take part in the festivities on Sunday, here's who they are:

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) steals the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks

Season stats: 7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists (out with elbow injury)

Game: L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks at 12:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Senior guard Quinton Crawford, right, has some fun with teammate T.J. McConnell following men's basketball media day in the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2012, in Tucson, Ariz. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Quinton Crawford, Dallas Mavericks

What he's up to: After three seasons as an assistant coach on Frank Vogel's staff in L.A., Crawford joined Jason Kidd's staff in Dallas this season. 

Game: L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks at 12:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, center, walks off the court with assistants Ben Sullivan, left, and Damon Stoudamire after Mazzulla was ejected in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 120-102. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Damon Stoudamire, Boston Celtics

What he's up to: Stoudamire is in his second season on Ime Udoka's staff, albeit Udoka is suspended for the season for violation of team conduct. Joe Mazzulla is the Celtics' interim head coach. 

Game: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics at 3 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Golden State Warriors forwards Andre Iguodala, left, and Otto Porter Jr. react after Porter was called for a foul during the second half of Game 3 playoff series against Denver.

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Season stats: Now in his 19th season, the last Lute Olson-coached Wildcat in the NBA has not played this season due to a hip injury. 

Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Golden State coach and former Arizona Wildcat Steve Kerr, right, talks with forward Jonathan Kuminga during a preseason game. 

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors

What he's up to: The nine-time champion — both as a player and coach — is in his ninth season with the Warriors. 

Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser, right, has become a confidant to star Stephen Curry, left, and coach Steve Kerr with the Warriors.

Bruce Fraser, Golden State Warriors

What he's up to: Fraser, a four-time champion as Kerr's right-hand man in Golden State, is in his ninth season with the Warriors. 

Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Season stats: 17.6 points (62.8% FG), 9.5 rebounds

Game: Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon gestures after hitting a 3-point shot against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Season stats: 17.1 points (61% FG), 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Game: Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Zeke Nnaji, Denver Nuggets

Season stats: 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds

Game: Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

