Looking back at all seven of Arizona's previous trips to the NCAA Tournament

What went down: There was more history to be made this year as the Wildcats went to the Sweet 16 — which is still the furthest they’ve gone in the NCAA Tournament. It took a while for the Wildcats to get going in the first round against Santa Clara. UA found its groove at the beginning of the second half with a 15-4 run that solidified the 75-63 win behind a 23-point performance from Alexander.

Barnes led the No. 3-seeded Wildcats in the second game against Virginia with this stat line in the first half: 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Barnes finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds. UA led 51-30 at the half and won 94-77.

The Wildcats couldn’t get much traction against No. 2 UConn, losing 74-57. The Huskies out rebounded the Wildcats 51-33. UA drew within two with 11 minutes to go, but could get no closer. Much of it was due to Alexander leaving the game with a knee injury in the second half. Arizona didn’t give up, coming within four points with 4:46 left, but lost by 17.

She said it: “These seniors (Alexander, Barnes, Minter, Giordano) leave a legacy. They set the benchmark for coming Arizona teams.” — Bonvicini