Los Angeles Lakers work out ex-Wildcat Nico Mannion leading up to NBA draft

With less than a week until the 2020 NBA draft, The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly worked out former Arizona Wildcats point guard Nico Mannion, according to Brad Turner of the LA Times.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka was in attendance to watch Mannion's workout.

Mannion, who's widely projected as a fringe first-to-second-round pick, could land with the defending world champions in the draft, as the Lakers currently have the 28th overall pick in the draft. ESPN currently lists Mannion as the No. 28 pick to the Lakers, while The Athletic's Sam Vecenie projects the former UA point guard to go No. 39 to the Pelicans.

Mannion, who averaged 14 points and 5.3 assists per game in his only season at the UA, could also be a perfect fit for the Lakers' depth at the point guard position, if LA loses point guard Rajon Rondo in free agency. With the addition of Mannion, the Lakers receive a young pass-first, uptempo point guard to come off the bench and facilitate the current talent on roster à la LeBron James and Anthony Davis.