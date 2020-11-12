 Skip to main content
Los Angeles Lakers work out ex-Wildcat Nico Mannion leading up to NBA draft

011920-sports-ArizonaMBB-08.JPG

Arizona Wildcats guard Nico Mannion (1) runs the ball up the court during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the McKale Center, on Jan. 18. 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

With less than a week until the 2020 NBA draft, The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly worked out former Arizona Wildcats point guard Nico Mannion, according to Brad Turner of the LA Times.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka was in attendance to watch Mannion's workout. 

Mannion, who's widely projected as a fringe first-to-second-round pick, could land with the defending world champions in the draft, as the Lakers currently have the 28th overall pick in the draft. ESPN currently lists Mannion as the No. 28 pick to the Lakers, while The Athletic's Sam Vecenie projects the former UA point guard to go No. 39 to the Pelicans. 

Mannion, who averaged 14 points and 5.3 assists per game in his only season at the UA, could also be a perfect fit for the Lakers' depth at the point guard position, if LA loses point guard Rajon Rondo in free agency. With the addition of Mannion, the Lakers receive a young pass-first, uptempo point guard to come off the bench and facilitate the current talent on roster à la LeBron James and Anthony Davis. 

The Lakers already have two UA connections: Assistant coaches Miles Simon and Quinton Crawford. Simon just finished his third season coaching in LA, and Crawford just wrapped up his first year on Frank Vogel's staff. 

The NBA draft is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. MT and will be televised on ESPN. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

