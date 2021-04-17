Love for grandma, desire to help Cats prompted Taylor Chavez to leave Ducks for UA

“I told her, ‘You need to get better so you can come to the games. You’re walking in, you are watching all my games this year.’”

After Oregon’s season ended in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Chavez took some time to decide if she would enter the transfer portal. As she watched Arizona cruise all the way to the national title game, she noticed something.

“Seeing Coach Adia and how she interacted with her team and just her whole aura and the way she coaches was something that really was attractive to me, and something that I wanted to be a part of,” Chavez said.

“… One thing that made me think of Coach Adia as someone I’d want to play for was the UConn game and seeing how she interacted with her team. I know she got a lot of criticism for (making a gesture) in the (postgame) huddle. But as a player, you want to play for someone, to play hard for someone who gets it. And who understands that’s what’s going through your head as a player, when you just beat UConn. That’s what you are thinking: ‘Nobody thought we could do it and we did it.’

“I’m glad I saw that. It just lit a fire under me. That is so awesome — that’s someone I want to play for. That’s when the seed was planted, I guess you could say even before I entered the portal.”