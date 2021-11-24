Love in Paradise: Wildcat will face former team when Arizona, Vandy meet Thursday

In last Monday’s game against Texas Southern you had four steals in eight minutes. You followed that up Friday night with four more steals against Marist. What do you think is going into that? Are you reading things better?

A: “I just think it’s just playing defense. Being proactive instead of reactive. Yeah, just being hungry.”

Should we add steals to the list of things you do well?

A: “Absolutely. I think my anticipation and my timing when it comes to the basketball on both ends of the court is something I take pride in and something that I do just naturally. If the game allows it, I think that’s a statline I should always fill.”

On offense, you often slide into traffic and score in the paint. Has this always been part of your game?

A: “I know that a lot of guards aren’t my size and even if they are my size, they don’t have my strength. So instead of always running out to 3-point line and going to take a jumper, it’s just easier to get layups sometimes.”

How did you develop it?