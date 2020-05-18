Loyola Marymount, Wyoming fill out final two spots on Arizona's home basketball schedule for 2020-21

But while opponents have been lining up for the chance to play Arizona, the process is taking one step longer: A new paragraph has been entered into the game contracts for LMU and Wyoming that essentially says if any team involved is unable to travel to or play the game because of COVID-19 restrictions, neither side involved will be held liable.

Already, UA game contracts typically have a “force majeure” clause that also holds neither side liable if a game is delayed or for any other breach of contract because of war, natural disasters, strikes or other events beyond the reasonable control of the teams involved.

Recruiting beat goes on

Despite a ban on in-person recruiting now extended until at least June 30 — and the cancellation of NCAA academy showcases — Arizona and its peers continue to recruit virtually this spring.

In the past week, the Wildcats held virtual visits with five-star 2021 forward Paolo Banchero and four-star forward Ben Gregg of Oregon.

“Recruiting, as you can predict, is still at the forefront of college basketball,” Wildcats coach Sean Miller said in a UA-produced video released last weekend.